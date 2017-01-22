Military Actions: Delphos man among the ‘Chosin few’

DELPHOS — Leslie Dienstberger, of Delphos, will never forget his time as a U.S. Marine, especially between Nov. 27, 1950, and Dec. 24, 1950.

It was when he became one of the “Chosin Few.”

Dienstberger was one of 15,000 troops made up of the U.S. 1st Marine Division, the U.S. Army 7th Division and the British Royal Marine Commandos. The troops were surrounded by 120,000 Chinese troops about 30 miles from the Yalu River during the Korean War. The trapped troops had to work their way through 48 miles to the Chosin Reservoir to escape the enemy and get to where they could be evacuated by U.N. troops.

“To withdraw, we basically has to attack in another direction,” Dienstberger said. “They had isolated our troops into groups and set up road blocks all along the way. There was only one road, so you had to figure out a way to get around the roadblocks.”

Dienstberger said he walked the entire distance except for the last couple of miles, where he was able to hitch a ride on a military vehicle. The 27-day battle was fought in what were regularly minus-30 degree temperatures and sometimes reaching as low as minus-55.

“There was a lot of problem with frostbite,” Dienstberger said. “Dienstberger is now on permanent disability because of frostbite on his legs and feet.

“I was lucky, I was one that had extra socks with me,” Dienstberger said. “”Your feet would get sweaty when you were walking, and then it would freeze. You had to keep your feet dry. I had a couple of buddies who lost all or some of their feet.”

The forces fought their way through one road block after another. Marines and other troops continued to fight as platoons were reduced to squads. The division managed to fight its way back to the sea against all odds, bringing with them the dead and the wounded. At the end of the battle, U.S. and allied troops had suffered 12,000 casualties. There were several thousand cases of wounded in action and frostbite cases, and the enemy Communist forces suffered 45,000 casualties.

Dienstberger said he was a flamethrower operator in his 13 months in Korea, a job he said garnered you a little respect.

“When they saw the flamethrower, their hands went up or they ran the other way, away from you,” Dienstberger said, laughing. “They didn’t want any part of that fire.”

Dienstberger added that they found a peculiar way to get their M1 rifles working when they froze up.

“The mechanism in the rifle would freeze up and they wouldn’t work,” Dienstberger said. “Somebody got the idea to urinate on it. This was warm enough to free it up, and that would get it working as long as you kept it working.”

Dienstberger recalls the great relief he felt after getting to safety.

“Getting out from the firepower and the pressure of the enemy was a relief,” Dienstberger said. “It was nice to go somewhere where the bullets were not coming your way.”

In the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, 17 Medals of Honor, 70 Navy Crosses and many Distinguished Service Crosses were awarded, the most for a single battle in U.S. history.

“My personal feeling is that the good Lord and a few good Marines made it possible for me to be here today,” Dienstberger said. “I couldn’t have survived it by myself.”

Leslie Dienstberger, 87, was a U.S. Marine who spent 13 months in the Korean War. He suffered frostbite in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, one of the most memorable battles in U.S. history. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1181.jpg Leslie Dienstberger, 87, was a U.S. Marine who spent 13 months in the Korean War. He suffered frostbite in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, one of the most memorable battles in U.S. history. Lance Mihm | The Lima News