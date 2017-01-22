Downtown building renovation, demolition on Lima council agenda

LIMA — Updates to Lima’s downtown will be among the items discussed at Monday’s Lima City Council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lima Municipal Building.

Among its list of ordinances to be considered, Lima City Council will consider measures to enter into a contract with Minster-based architectural and engineering firm Garmann-Miller & Associates to begin work on improvements to the city’s Hall of Justice, which houses both the Lima Police Department and Lima Municipal Court.

In a letter to the council, Public Works Director Howard Elstro, Engineer Kirk Niemeyer and Finance Director Steve Cleaves outlined how they aim to see the facility improved.

“Improvements include, but are not limited to: convert existing weight room into female staff locker room, convert existing female locker room into LPD office space, construct new office space for LPD detectives, construct new space for weight room, convert existing LPD detectives’ offices into office space for Municipal Courts (and) evaluate building for electrical, plumbing and HVAC needs associated with the project,” the letter reads.

The letter also said professional services for the project would not exceed $59,500, which is 8.5 percent of construction costs, currently estimated at $700,000. That fee could increase, however, depending on the winning bid amount for the project. Funding would be taken out of the Engineering Professional Services account.

Council will also vote on entering into contract with Lima-based Hume Supply for demolishing buildings near Town Square in connection with the Rhodes State Center for Health Science Education and Innovation project. Hume Supply was the lowest bidder at $506,900, with the city set to participate in and supervise the demolition contract as part of its agreement with Rhodes State.

“The first phase will demolish three groups of buildings,” Elstro said in a letter to the council. “Demolition is planned to commence as soon as possible, and we anticipate a completion date of May 1.”

