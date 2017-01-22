Youth Profile: LCC teen tidies shrine to earn Eagle Scout

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic student Quentin Potempa has a deep respect for the military, so it made his choice selecting an Eagle Scout project very easy.

Quentin got in touch with the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center Veterans Committee and found out they needed some attention with the Freedom Flag Monument. The JSMC plant commander was retiring, and having his retirement party at the monument.

“The grounds needed to be presentation ready,” said Quentin, 15.

With the help of his troop and some adult volunteers, Quentin weeded, trimmed, planted and mulched the grounds. The granite memorial blocks of the monument were cleaned just in time for the ceremony. For his efforts, Quentin was invited to attend the ceremony with his parents.

“It was honor to be a part of making his ceremony a success,” Quentin said.

In addition to the landscape refurbishment, Quentin also raised funds to purchase a memorial granite block at the Veterans Freedom Flag Monument. It will be from St. Charles Boy Scout Troop 103 and will honor all the veterans who have served or who are serving. Quentin said he is hoping to have the memorial block dedicated in conjunction with his Eagle Scout ceremony that is tentatively scheduled to be held at the monument in the spring.

Quentin, a freshman at Lima Central Catholic High School, is a member of the track and cross-country teams. He also was a member of the LCC Quiz Bowl team and the Science Olympiad. He also is a member of the Lima Life Teen Catholic Ministry. He has a 3.95 GPA. Upon graduation, he is hoping to join the military or to be accepted in a military academy in the engineering field.

Quentin’s hobbies include hiking, trap shooting, geocaching and collecting military memorabilia.

Quentin is the son of David and Patricia Potempa, and has a brother, Neal.

Quentin Potempa http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Quentin-Eagle-Scout-Project-1-Cropped.jpg Quentin Potempa

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.