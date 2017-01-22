Letter: Mental illness behind tragedy

In all due respect to The Lima News, I need to express my opinion on the headlines concerning Mike Luebrecht’s case. It is my hope and prayer that any future headlines that follow Mike’s story do not portray him as a “killer” in the true sense of that word.

He was a very sick man mentally when he committed that awful act years ago and he is very aware of that as is his family. His wife and his Mom (my aunt) have had to live all these years with the sorrow and pain of losing Joel the way they did and then also knowing how very mentally ill Mike was to do such a thing. This situation makes any heart ache. It makes it so much more difficult for Mike’s family, opening the paper and seeing the headline “killer” in reference to someone they love and know was not responsible for his actions that day. He and his family are only asking that his case be looked at again and that the people reviewing it try to understand where he was “mental-health wise” on that day.

I truly feel in my mind and heart that no human being of “sound mind” would commit such an act intentionally to another human being. How many times do we see and hear of awful acts committed because of altered minds due to drugs, alcohol, mental issues, etc. Depression and mental illness are very difficult for all of us to accept and understand—myself included. As hard as it is when I remember back to that awful day, I truly feel that my cousin, Mike, had no intention of being a “killer.”

Thank you for allowing me to express my opinion.

Deb Elwer, Delphos