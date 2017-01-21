Prom dress giveaway lets girls feel like princesses without breaking the bank

LIMA — Avery and Soleil Coats spent Saturday morning participating in a ritual that most high school girls know all too well: Finding the perfect prom dress.

Luckily for them, more than 100 dresses of all shapes, sizes and colors could be found in one place. And it didn’t cost a dime.

Diva’s Den, an annual event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lima, allowed girls from across the region to find that perfect dress without breaking the bank.

Kiwanis member Heather Patterson, who co-chairs the Diva’s Den event each year, believes it is a worthwhile service for girls who otherwise can’t afford a prom dress, especially when considering formal prom dresses can cost up to $1,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Even an average prom dress can cost hundreds of dollars, Patterson said.

“Prom dresses, or any dress for that matter, are very expensive, and it’s usually something you wear just one time,” she said. “So it’s nice to give people the opportunity to have a prom dress without paying the money because a lot of people can’t afford them or don’t want to spend the money for it to be worn just one time.”

The gently-used dresses are donated by members of the community and cleaned free-of-charge by Duffy’s Cleaners in Lima. Racks of dresses filled the Lima Masonic Center on Saturday as dozens of middle- and high-school girls sifted through the array of colored gowns.

Avery, a 15-year-old who attends the Center for Autism and Dyslexia, carried four dresses as she searched the racks for more to try on.

“I’m going to try and narrow it down, but the selection here is so nice,” she said. “I really like this purple one.”

Soleil, a 14-year-old who also attends the Center for Autism and Dyslexia, was a bit more decisive. Like her sister, she was intrigued by a purple dress.

“Purple is my favorite color,” she said with a smile as she looked the dress up and down, envisioning herself wearing it to her prom next month.

The Coats sisters were joined by their mother, Deina, who brought the girls to Diva’s Den for the first time. She applauded the event, saying it is helping girls with their self esteem.

“Every girl wants to go to their dance looking like a princess, so to have all these dresses available at no cost, it really helps their self esteem,” she said. “They feel good and they’re out there participating in the community. It’s really awesome what the Kiwanis Club is doing.”

Patterson described the event as a “judgment-free zone” that allows girls to be themselves and to find the dress that matches their personality.

“It doesn’t matter your socio-economic background, it doesn’t matter what school you come from,” she said. “Everybody is equal when they come here to shop for a prom dress.”

Soleil Coats, 14, sifts through a rack of prom dresses at the Diva’s Den event Saturday at the Lima Masonic Temple. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lima, the annual event allows girls to shop for prom dresses at no cost. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_prom-dresses.jpg Soleil Coats, 14, sifts through a rack of prom dresses at the Diva’s Den event Saturday at the Lima Masonic Temple. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lima, the annual event allows girls to shop for prom dresses at no cost. John Bush | The Lima News

Dress giveaway helps combat high cost of proms

