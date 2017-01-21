Volunteers needed for Backyard Bird Count

LIMA — The Great Backyard Bird Count will begin Feb. 17 for people to observe birds, take pictures and report sightings online.

People need not travel to a park. They can participate from their own backyard. The event will last through Feb. 20. Sightings can be reported at birdcount.org. The website also has more information about the event.

Each checklist submitted helps researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how the birds are doing and how to protect them and the environment they share with humans. More than 160,000 people submitted bird observations online last year.

