Public officials dialogue meeting scheduled

LIMA — Allen County and Lima elected and appointed officials will have their 125th dialogue on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Allen Economic Development Group/Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce.

Lima Public Works Director Howard Elstro will be the guest speaker, discussing the status of the grade-separation project on Lima’s east side discussing railroad and vehicle traffic.

County, township, village and city officials are invited to attend and enjoy a meal. A donation of $5 is requested to cover the cost of lunch. The event helps local government officials get to know each other, exchange ideas and build relationships.

