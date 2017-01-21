Lima area residents make lifetime memories at inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While many in the Lima area took in the inauguration of President Donald Trump through television coverage, there were some who made the trek to the nation’s capital to take in the transition of power ceremony in person.

“This was my first inauguration,” according to Jessica Gossard, 38, of Wapakoneta, who was there with her family. “We had blue section tickets from (U.S. Rep. Jim) Jordan’s office.”

After the debate and disagreements that were prevalent during last year’s presidential campaign, Gossard enjoyed feeling a sense of unity with those around her at the event.

“It was humbling being there when we were all praying as a nation together before the president came out,” she said. “I felt like everyone was on the same page.”

Tom Liebrecht, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party, also appreciated the elation of the crowd in the time leading up to the ceremony.

“Everyone’s here having a good time,” he said. “Very enthusiastic crowd.”

One group of young people were planning on being in the crowd no matter who was taking the oath of office. Mark Light of the Hardin County OSU Extension took a group of 4-H members from across the state to the event, each one having committed to the trip back in October.

“We were doing it more as an educational opportunity to witness a presidential inauguration,” he said.

Set up about three blocks from the podium, the group mainly focused on the large screens provided to allow the large crowd a better view of the event.

“It was great learning about our democracy,” he said. “There was a lot of pomp and circumstance.”

Josiah Mathews, a Lima community activist/organizer who campaigned for Hillary Clinton, was thrilled to see his second inauguration. He was present in 2012 and decided at the last minute to attend this year.

“At 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, I decided to call and see if there were tickets available,” Mathews said. “I called Jim Jordan’s office, and … I was able to get on the list.

“I am a political nerd. I love my country. I love everything politics,” Mathews said, explaining he loved witnessing “the guts of steel from both parties to stand up there and do what we do as Americans — transfer power peacefully.”

He stood out on the mall, by choice.

“I wanted to make a quick exit if crazy stuff happened,” he said, laughing.

Mathews planned to rise early today to pick out another choice spot for the Women’s March on Washington.

“I figured I owe it to women and African-Americans like myself and other brown people like myself,” he said. “I want our president to succeed … but we have to stand together in solidarity to get some things moved for. Part of that responsibility is calling us, as a country, out on our crap.”

Melinda Rex, of Harrod, appreciated not only being able to support Trump as he began his role as president, but also seeing other presidents in attendance, all witnessing the induction of their exclusive club’s newest member.

“I really enjoyed the inauguration today, not just in support of President Trump, but also to see Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter at the same time,” she said.

As a member of Congress, Jordan was able to take in the ceremony in the crowd behind the podium and was very appreciative of Trump’s words after being sworn in.

“He talked about the fact that there are all kinds of middle class families and folks across the country who feel like Washington has forgotten about them,” he said. “It’s our job to remember them, and I’m excited about doing just that.”

While many were enthusiastic about seeing Trump sworn in, there were many in the nation’s capital who protesting the event, even violently at times.

“There was a lot of security,” Light said. “We felt very secure. Our youth certainly saw and heard people voicing their First Amendment rights, as there are very strong opinions on both sides.”

Some of those violent protests even affected how some local people were able to take in the ceremony itself.

“We were unable to get to our section due to violent protests by the Capitol,” Gossard said. “So we had to be back behind a little pond that was there. There was tear gas and they had crowbars and they were hitting and choking people.”

Despite that unrest, many in attendance still felt it was an amazing event they would remember for their lifetime.

“Knowing you’re a part of history, it’s such a surreal feeling,” former Shawnee Township trustee Carolyn Adams said. “If you ever get a chance to go, you need to do it.”

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_main-v00-5smaller-3.jpg President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM See more about the inauguration at LimaOhio.com/tag/inauguration.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.