Bond set at $2.5 million in woman’s death

LIMA — Bond was set at $2.5 million Friday for a man charged with murder in the slaying of a woman less than two days after he was released from jail following his acquittal on rape charges.

Ross McWay, 37, was assigned a preliminary hearing for next Friday at Lima Municipal Court. He is charged in the Jan. 15 slaying of 39-year-old Wendy Jeffers.

McWay’s brother, Chad Curl, posted on Facebook today: “My brother Ross McWay just called me from the detective phone and told me what he did said he was sorry for what he did so let God judge him I don’t want no negative post on my page.”

Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick declined to comment on whether McWay confessed to killing Jeffers, saying he was not going to discuss an ongoing case.

McWay, who has a previous manslaughter conviction for killing a man in 2001, was acquitted Jan. 6 of two counts of rape.

Police said McWay was Jeffers’ boyfriend and was staying at her home at 1112 N. Main St. Police were called to the home Jan. 15, after coworkers reported she did not appear at her job as a nurse at a hospital in Fort Wayne.

An officer entered the home to check and found Jeffers dead. Her death was ruled a homicide at an autopsy Wednesday, and hours later police arrested McWay.

Police have not said how Jeffers died or discussed a cause of death.

In 2001, McWay and another man killed 21-year-old Jimmy Bunley. They shot at the car Bunley was driving, causing him to crash. McWay and the other man then ran up to the car and shot Bunley six times. Bunley died from his wounds.

The rape case happened March 23. McWay met a woman with a history of drug abuse at a local bar. They went to an apartment where they had sex after the woman was unable to pay him for crack cocaine. The woman asked McWay to stop in the middle of sex, to which he agreed. McWay kept after the woman for sex as payment for crack cocaine, but the woman kept refusing and asked McWay to drive her home.

McWay, instead, drove the woman around and then to a dead-end street where the woman said she was raped. She said she did not want to have sex with McWay and told him no. A jury acquitted him of raping her.

Ross McWay, 37, is charged in the Jan. 15 slaying of 39-year-old Wendy Jeffers. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ross-McWay-3-1-1.jpg Ross McWay, 37, is charged in the Jan. 15 slaying of 39-year-old Wendy Jeffers. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

McWay charged with murder

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

