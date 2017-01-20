Assisted living resident dies in Madison, administrator charged

MADISON — Police say the administrator of a northeast Ohio group home has been charged with patient abuse after an 85-year-old resident was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police in Madison Township say 54-year-old Alice Ramsey was arrested last week after a resident at Hubbard Road Meadows Assisted Living had to be hospitalized.

Madison Township Police Detective Timothy Doyle tells WKYC-TV the incident was probably “physical” in nature.

The resident died on Tuesday.

Authorities say they’re withholding the resident’s name out of respect for relatives. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

WJW-TV reports court records indicate Ramsey, of Madison, pleaded not guilty in Painesville Municipal Court.

Police say group home workers and relatives of patients helped with the investigation.

