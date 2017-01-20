Geauga County prosecutor facing OVI charge after traffic stop

CHARDON — A county prosecutor in northeast Ohio is facing charges after police say she failed a field sobriety test.

WJW-TV reported Thursday that Bainbridge police say they saw an SUV weaving in and out of traffic in November on state Route 306.

Police dashcam video shows officers pulled over Mary Matheney and administered a field sobriety test after they said they smelled alcohol.

The video shows officers arresting Matheney, of Bainbridge, after she apparently failed the test.

Matheney works in the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office. She faces a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

WOIO-TV reports she has pleaded not guilty.

Calls to Matheney and the prosecutor’s office weren’t immediately returned.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ohio-127.jpg