Police in Ohio offer tips for ride-share safety

COLUMBUS — Columbus and Ohio State University police are offering safety tips for using ride-share services after a student apparently got into the wrong car.

Columbus police say the female student ordered a ride through a ride-sharing service Jan. 13 and moments later got into a car she thought was the one she ordered.

Police say the male driver made unwanted advances on the woman, who got out of the car and ran to safety.

Police say they received similar reports in September.

Their tips include following the ride-share vehicle on GPS; making sure the vehicle and driver match the information on the order; and not riding in the front seat.

Ohio State police also recommend using campus transportation, including the free Student Safety Service Safe Ride program.

