Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty

HAMILTON — A woman accused of arranging to have her estranged husband killed has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted conspiracy to commit aggravated murder in southwestern Ohio.

Court officials say 42-year-old Shelly Carter, of Madison Township, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

A message was left for her attorney.

Carter’s husband wasn’t hurt in the plot. Investigators say Carter’s would-be hit man contacted police.

Middletown police have said Carter feared losing her home and custody of her children when she arranged in September 2016 to have her husband killed. They say she paid a man $500 to kill him in a car crash and promised another $500 and an SUV when the job was finished.

Carter could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

