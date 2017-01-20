Firefighters help round up about 100 cows after barn fire

JOHNSTOWN — Fire officials say emergency responders and others helped round up about 100 escaped cows after a barn fire in central Ohio.

The blaze broke out early Thursday morning at a dairy farm in Johnstown, roughly 15 miles northeast of downtown Columbus.

Monroe Township Fire Chief Dudley Wright told The (Newark) Advocate that the farmer had released an estimated 100 cows when it appeared multiple barns were going to become engulfed in flames. Crews from 20 fire departments in several counties responded to the blaze and were able to contain it to the one barn.

No injuries were reported, but it took a bit of work to secure the animals.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

