Delphos boutique opens under new name, ownership

DELPHOS — A Delphos boutique has a new name and a new owner who is adding her own personal touch to the business.

Stephanie Ann’s Boutique, formerly known as Kathy Ann’s Boutique, opened earlier this month at 249 N. Main St. Owner Stephanie Ann Kleman, a Miller City native who now lives in Van Wert, said she had known the previous owner for years before deciding to take over the business.

“I knew she was wanting to retire and I saw she posted an ad on Facebook asking if anyone was interested in buying it,” Kleman said. “I thought it would be a neat venture, so I messaged her and less than two months later, here we are.”

Kleman described her store as “youthful and modern, yet classy.” She said she carries clothing and accessories for teen and pre-teen girls, as well as adult women and senior citizens. The boutique sells everything from dresses, shirts and pants to belts, purses and shoes.

As the new owner, Kleman brings her own sense of style to the boutique. She said the products she likes to carry are “versatile, lightweight and good quality.”

“It’s definitely higher-end boutique items, but at very affordable prices,” she said. “I want the higher-end clothes and accessories, but I don’t want higher-end prices.”

While Kleman is keeping several of the popular clothing lines her predecessor carried — Southern Lady, N Touch and Links are among the brands she is continuing to sell — she is also expanding her selection of plus-size and junior clothing.

“We’re going to make the plus-size and junior lines as large as her other inventory,” she said. “Being plus-size myself, I know there’s a market for women who still want to look nice no matter what size they are. There’s a need out there because there’s not many specialty boutiques that offer offer plus size.”

Along with an expanded plus-size and juniors line, Kleman is also extending the store’s hours from 27 per week to 38. The boutique is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Though she is changing some aspects of the business, Kleman said the level of customer service people have come to expect from the boutique will remain the same.

“We’re kind of like their personal shoppers,” she said. “They get one-on-one attention when they come in the door, so it’s like they have their own personal stylist when they come here.”

The boutique also offers private parties for customers who want to shop with friends and family after-hours.

“It’s like having a personal, private shopping spree,” Kleman said.

Kleman will hold an official grand opening ceremony for the boutique on March 18. At that time, she will introduce her spring fashion line.

Van Wert resident Stephanie Ann Kleman has taken over ownership of a Delphos boutique that was previously known as Kathy Ann's Boutique. It re-opened earlier this month at 249 N. Main St., Delphos.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

