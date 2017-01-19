Cleveland group gets more time on $12M transit payback issue

CLEVELAND — The federal agency that says $12 million in grants should be paid back after Cleveland’s Public Square was closed to bus traffic is giving the regional transportation authority an extra month to settle that debt or undo the change.

The Federal Transit Administration claims the decision to close the square to public buses breached a funding agreement for a project that included a downtown transit zone.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority argues the closure doesn’t impede bus traffic through that zone, and a traffic study was conducted to help prove that. The regional organization says it’s working on a plan to make it compliant for the FTA, and it sought an extension of the deadline that was set for Thursday.

The FTA says the new deadline is Feb. 21.

