Annual March for Life on Jan. 22

LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima will be holding its annual March for Life - Lima at 2 p.m. Jan. 22, the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the federal court case that led to the legalization of abortion.

The march starts at Heartbeat of Lima’s satellite office at 226 S. Elizabeth St. The march will be approximately an hour and a half and will include a stop at The Meeting Place on Market coffee shop.

“It’s a peaceful, prayerful pro-life march,” said Patti Kennedy, executive director of Heartbeart of Lima, which is a pregnancy resource center.

It’s free and no advance sign up is necessary. For more information, contact Heartbeat of Lima at 419- 222-7945.

