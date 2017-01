CINCINNATI — A 9-year-old Cincinnati girl who was shot along with her father at a home in the city has died of her injuries.

Police say Alexandrea Thompson and her 39-year-old father were shot Wednesday evening.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The father’s condition was not immediately available. Police have not released his name.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

