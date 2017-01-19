Akron man laughs off life sentence for murdering woman

AKRON — “So…” was the only word an Akron man offered to the judge after being sentenced to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2014 murder of a Cuyahoga Falls woman.

Forty-six-year-old Jeffrey Conrad laughed and sneered as he learned his fate Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Conrad was convicted in October 2015 of aggravated murder, felonious assault and other charges stemming from the Aug. 28, 2014 fatal stabbing of Amanda Russell.

The 40-year-old mother was found dead in the backyard of her home. Prosecutors say Conrad and Russell once dated and had a volatile relationship.

Conrad was also sentenced to an additional eight years for stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail with a shank fashioned out of a toilet plunger.

