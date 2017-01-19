Hospital obtains new lung cancer technology

LIMA — The second most prevalent cancer in the United States, lung cancer is often one of the most deadly, with symptoms only appearing in the disease’s later and less treatable stages.

Thanks to $500,000 in fundraising from the Lima Memorial Foundation, Lima Memorial Health System is introducing new technology aimed at locating lung cancer nodules in much earlier and more treatable stages, greatly increasing a patient’s chances of survival.

On Wednesday, physicians and representatives from the hospital and the foundation unveiled new electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy technology which uses a patient’s computerized tomography scan to generate a three-dimensional map of the lungs and bronchial tubes.

Akin to a global positioning satellite system in vehicles, this technology helps physicians use a special set of catheters to reach the outermost areas of the lungs, locating cancerous nodules in areas previously unreachable. Physicians can then take biopsies using less invasive methods during the procedure, aiding them in both diagnosing and staging any potential cancer in one sitting.

“This revolutionary technology is a significant advancement for aiding the diagnosis of lung cancer and overcomes limitations of traditional diagnostic approaches,” according to Lima Memorial pulmonologist Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi. “Early diagnosis leads to early treatment, which ultimately leads to saving lives.”

For Scott Shutt, board chairman of the Lima Memorial Foundation, having this new technology in the Lima area would not be possible without the businesses and individuals who helped support the foundation at its yearly events.

“The foundation is active all year, not only with events such as Journey in the fall and the golf outing in the spring, but we have a lot of people who believe in taking care of their neighbors, their employees and their friends,” he said. “So we get a lot of support from our community, the physicians and the medical staff. This is a team effort of many people to bring the best of health care to Lima.”

While current five-year survival rates with lung cancer currently stand at only 15 percent, Lima Memorial physicians are anticipating these earlier detection methods could raise that rate to anywhere between 49 percent to 55 percent.

Lima Memorial pulmonologist Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, left, and Dr. Kha Tran, Lima Memorial vice president of medical affairs, introduce new lung cancer diagnostic technology Wednesday at Lima Memorial Health System. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0174-1.jpg Lima Memorial pulmonologist Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, left, and Dr. Kha Tran, Lima Memorial vice president of medical affairs, introduce new lung cancer diagnostic technology Wednesday at Lima Memorial Health System. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

