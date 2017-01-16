Cleveland transit agency asks feds to extend $12M deadline

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is asking a federal agency for 30 more days to pay back a $12 million fee it owes for closing Cleveland’s Public Square to public buses.

RTA CEO Joe Calabrese asked the Federal Transit Administration this past week to extend the Thursday deadline so it can devise a plan that will put it in compliance with the transit administration.

Calabrese says the RTA and the city need the time to complete and review the results of a traffic study.

The RTA had received federal funding for a project that established a downtown transit zone. The federal transit administration says the RTA isn’t upholding its end of the deal because it won’t allow buses to cross Public Square.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ohio-96.jpg