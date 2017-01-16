Kazooby! Winter Fest 2017 coming Feb. 4 to Lima’s Civic Center

LIMA — Kazooby! Winter Fest 2017 will warm up Lima families from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

The family-friendly event includes animals from the Columbus Zoo at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., an Imagination Station show at 1:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., and a ventriloquist show, “I’m No Dummy,” at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Other activities include crafts, face painting, button making, T-shirt designing and a live art show where children can earn money for their creations. There’s also an Adrenaline Rush Obstacle Course and an inflatable dragon to play on.

Proceeds benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Tickets are $10 at the door.

