LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra will hold its third KIDSTUFF program of the season at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., Lima.

The program, “String Thing,” is free and open to the public. It will explore different string instruments that are featured in the orchestra and will include a musical performance.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LimaSymphonyOrchestra.jpg