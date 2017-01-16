Lima MLK breakfast helps ‘keep the dream alive’

LIMA — For the 22nd consecutive year, observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day began in Lima with a breakfast at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Organized by the Sigma Mu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the breakfast brought together a large cross section of the Lima community, including many prominent figures in government, business and education.

“We are so thrilled to celebrate Dr. King’s 88th birthday,” Sigma Mu Omega chapter president Andrea King said. “Our theme this year is ‘Are We Living the Dream?’”

Serving as keynote speaker at the breakfast was Andre’ Kimo Stone Guess, founder of artist management and consulting firm GuessWorks, Inc. His previous work experience also includes serving as CEO of the August Wilson Center for African American Culture in Pittsburgh. When it comes to King’s legacy, much of it depends on the narrative people use about him, according to Guess.

“He can sometimes get distilled down into the man who gave that speech,” he said. “Particularly in the latter part of his life, he became much more than that, in terms of broadening his scope, opening up for the Poor People’s Campaign and being critical of the United States going to Vietnam. I’m touching on that and the power of narrative in general and how that can shape the way things continue on one way or another.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

