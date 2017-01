GOMER — The Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association will hold its month meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Gomer Congregational Church.

The church is at 7350 Gomer Road in Gomer, one block south of Lincoln Highway. Pizza from Uncle Al’s Pizza will be provided during the meeting. At 7 p.m., local historian, surveyor and Lima resident Michael Buettner will present a digital program, “In Search of One-Room Schoolhouses.”

The event is open to the public.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_News-18.jpg