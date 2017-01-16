Coyote hunting, trapping workshop planned

FINDLAY — Anyone interested in learning more about hunting and tapping coyotes can attend a free workshop Jan. 31.

The workshop is provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and will include wildlife experts talking about the life history of the animals, calling techniques, appropriate firearms and ammunition to use, trapping sets, scouting and the laws associated with pursuing coyotes.

The workshop will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two Headquarters, 952 Lima Ave., Findlay, OH 45840.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, call Wildlife District Two at 419-424-5000 by Jan. 27.

