VAN WERT — The Van Wert Nurses Association will be awarding nursing scholarships in May.

Applicants must be working toward their first degree in nursing or an advanced nursing degree and have been accepted in an accredited school of nursing.

Applications can be obtained by writing the association at P.O. Box 921, Van Wert, OH 45891, or by email at [email protected].

Applications must be completed and returned by April 1. Scholarships will be awarded at the May 8 meeting.