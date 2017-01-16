The Andersons closing all retail stores

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP — An Ohio retailer that sells beer, wine, hardware and groceries is closing all of its retail stores.

The Andersons announced on Sunday it will close its two Columbus-area stores and its two other Toledo-area stores. The company’s store in Lima, at the former American Mall, closed in 2009.

CEO Pat Bowe said on the company’s website it was “tremendously difficult” to close a business that has spanned more than six decades and employs more than 1,000 people.

The company will help workers find new jobs and provide them with severance packages.

The Andersons also has grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail holdings. It says its retail group saw pre-tax losses of more than $20 million in the past eight years.

The company opened its $54 million headquarters in Monclova Township, near Toledo, in October.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_News-17.jpg