Group holds march to bring awareness to liberal causes

BLUFFTON — A group of more than 40 people gathered downtown Sunday evening to light candles and march down Main Street to raise awareness for liberal causes and the president-elect.

One issue was the repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Many were concerned the plan, even with its flaws, would be repealed before anything was in place to help the vulnerable population that may not be able to pay for health care.

The march, titled “Day of Action,” began at the post office on Main Street and ended at the village hall.

Maya Fischhoff of Allen, Hardin for Election Action Democracy said the group is made up of local residents.

“We care passionately about our country and our fellow citizens and we don’t believe that Donald Trump is advocating or will secure the America that we all need,” Fischhoff said.

Fischhoff wanted the march to send a message of hope for the country while standing up for liberal causes.

Members of the group are still upset with Donald Trump’s victory in the Nov. 8 election. The march was a way to show their anger while supporting their political views.

Lisa Robeson, another member of AHEAD, said the march will send a signal to people in the area to stand up for what people believe in.

“What we believe in is civil discourse and the treatment of all Americans with respect,” Robeson said. “We also want to send a message that we think government is by the people and for the people.”

Robeson also wants health care for all Americans.

“We don’t care if the government doesn’t participate. We want it to be affordable and we want it to work and not get turned over in four years or eight years, the next time another party comes in. Something they both can accept,” Robeson said.

Terry Wooddell, a factory worker from Lima, said he participated in the march upset over the results of the election. He isn’t happy about the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act or what is not being done about the world’s climate.

“I have a long list of things,” he said.

Wooddell said he acknowledges Trump will be the president but doesn’t hold out hope Trump will align with his views.

“I’m uneasy enough. I’m appalled enough that I can’t stay home and watch the news without taking some action,” Wooddell said.

Robert Kemp, who has a doctoral degree in economics and is the former social director for global pricing and reimbursement for Pfizer Corp., said everyone should have the right to health care.

“Health care is a human right and we should have a system in place that has the same health care for everybody in the entire country,” Kemp said. “Everybody is in, nobody is out.”

Kemp said he does not oppose repealing the Affordable Care Act. He said there are problems with it but he said a plan needs to be achieved that includes everyone.

Kemp said doctors, hospitals, drug companies, insurance companies all charge too much, which he sees as the biggest obstacle in affordable health care.

Members of a liberal group met in Bluffton on Sunday night to hold a candlelight march called "Day of Action" to support political issues they believe in.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

