Youth Profile: Elida senior works high-profile job

ELIDA — Elida senior Ben Phipps has been making crucial decisions for local media before he was even legally responsible for making his own life decisions.

Phipps, now 18, decided it was time to find a job when he turned 16. However, he didn’t want the type of job that most youth are used to working.

“I didn’t want a regular job like working fast-food,” Phipps said. “I saw a job at TV 44 and I applied. I got the job.”

Now in his third year at TV 44, Phipps was promoted to director of the weekly, hour-long Friday Night Sports Report highlighting local sports events. The position requires a lot of responsibility, leadership, and technical skill, and he has filled the spot like an old pro.

“We have people out recording video and they bring it back,” Phipps said. “I have to coordinate it and get it on the air.”

Phipps said he came across his media talent honestly, coming from a family history of workers in the field. However, he plans to go down a slightly different trail after graduation. He plans to take his first two years of college at Rhodes State and then transfer to either the University of Toledo or Ohio University to major in computer engineering.

“I would like to work as a computer science engineer with a big company doing security,” Phipps said.

Phipps is involved with the Spanish Club at school. He is also a member of Lima Sister Cities. Out of school, he participates in Olympic weightlifting and he loves to go fly-fishing. In his spare time, he likes to hunt, hang out with friends, play Magic the Gathering with friends and playing vintage video games. He is carrying a 3.5 GPA at Elida.

In addition, he often works in the booth during school theater productions running audio.

Ben is the son of Greg and Kathy Phipps. He has a younger sister, Sara.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

