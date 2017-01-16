Police investigate woman’s death

LIMA — Police officials were investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found in her home Sunday afternoon.

Wendy L. Jeffers, of 1112 N. Main St., was found dead inside her home. Jeffers’ body will be sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine a cause of death, said Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte.

Police officers were called to the home at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to check on the welfare of Jeffers. Co-workers called the Police Department after she failed to show to work. An officer found her dead inside and called detectives, Stechschulte said.

Officials have not labeled Jeffers’ death a homicide but were investigating to determine how she died, he said.