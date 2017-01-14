Little Caesars pizza restaurant opens in Ottawa

OTTAWA — A Little Caesars pizza restaurant has opened in Ottawa, marking the first time the franchise has operated in the village.

Little Caesars, located at 820 N. Locust St., opened Dec. 27. It is in the same complex as O’Reilly Auto Parts, Goodwill and Cut Rate Tobacco, and is across the street from Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Its phone number is 419-523-0111.

The restaurant is owned by Ken Singh, and managed by Jacob Fleischmann.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant, famous for its $5 “Hot-N-Ready” pizzas, is now offering a $9 meal deal that includes a large pepperoni pizza, an order of breadsticks and a 2-liter Pepsi.

To apply for a job, pick up an application near the front of the restaurant. Interested individuals may also download an application at littlecaesars.com.