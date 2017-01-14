Martin Luther King Jr. Walk for Freedom set for Monday

LIMA — The 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk for Freedom will be held at 3 p.m. Monday.

The walk starts at the corner of Reese Street and Hughes Avenue. It ends at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 1904 S. Main St.

The event is free to the public and there will be food, hot beverages and entertainment.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is welcomed with a kiss by his wife Coretta after leaving court in Montgomery, Ala., March 22, 1956. King was found guilty of conspiracy to boycott city buses in a campaign to desegregate the bus system, but a judge suspended his $500 fine pending appeal. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_KingKiss.jpg The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is welcomed with a kiss by his wife Coretta after leaving court in Montgomery, Ala., March 22, 1956. King was found guilty of conspiracy to boycott city buses in a campaign to desegregate the bus system, but a judge suspended his $500 fine pending appeal. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)