Education Roundup

Findlay plans celebration

in honor of MLK Day

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay is hosting its fourth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s Auditorium, on the campus of the University of Findlay. Gospel ensemble The Reginald Golden Singers will give a free public concert.

Reginald Golden is a songwriter/arranger and educator from University Heights. He is a graduate of Howard University with a degree in jazz studies. He expects to graduate in May with a master’s of music education degree.

The singers are vocalists who have connected via Howard University, Fresh Encounter and the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses, Inc.

Pinion change duties at University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Dr. Tyson Pinion has been appointed the University of Findlay’s assistant vice president for development for its University Advancement office. Previously, he served as the director of corporate engagement and individual giving at the university.

In his new role, Pinion has operational responsibility for fundraising activities, including involvement in capital campaign planning.

Pinion received a doctor of higher education administration from the University of Toledo in August, and a master of business administration and bachelor of criminal justice, both from Tiffin University.

Before joining the University of Findlay, Pinion served as director of advancement at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Court of Appeals to hear

oral arguments at ONU

ADA — The Ohio 3rd District Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases at Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Moot Court Room.

The oral arguments will be held before a three-judge panel consisting of judges Stephen Shaw, Vernon Preston and John Willamowski. Shaw and Willamowski are ONU law alumni.

At the conclusion of the cases, the appellate judges will take questions from the audience. Seating is limited.

Local profs talk about art, activism in Cuba

BLUFFTON — Phil Sugden, assistant professor of art at Bluffton University, and Carole Elchert, assistant professor of communication at University of Findlay, will preview their documentary “Activismo: Art and Dissidence in Cuba” at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

In December 2015, Sugden and Elchert traveled to Havana, Cuba, to interview artists and gather footage for the film. The documentary focuses on six of Cuba’s prominent artists and explores the role of art as a form of activism or dissidence. The presentation describes contemporary Cuba and reveals excerpts of the artists’ interviews.

Colloquium focuses on point of Christianity

BLUFFTON — Dr. J. Alexander Sider, associate professor of religion and Harry and Jean Yoder Scholar in Bible and Religion, will present the colloquium, “If ‘God Obviously Makes No Difference to the Universe,’ then ‘What Is the Point of Being a Christian?’” at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bluffton University.

The title of the presentation combines quotations from two Dominican theologians, Herbert McCabe and Timothy Radcliffe. Both have affected Sider’s thinking on the relationship between God and the world.

His presentation is free and open to the public beginning at 4 p.m. in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Lima native named to Ohio Christian dean’s list

CIRCLEVILLE — Alyssa Turrentine, of Lima, has been named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the fall 2016 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Heidelberg University names local students to dean’s list

TIFFIN — Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom were recently named to the fall semester dean’s list.

Local students on the dean’s list include:

• Jennifer Burgei, Cloverdale

• Renee Eley-Lovett, Wapakoneta

• Alyssa Gable, Delphos

• Aaron Hellman, Delphos

• Daniel Johnson, Mount Victory

• Haley Lammers, Leipsic

• Morgan Miller, Lima

• Ryan O’Neill, Wapakoneta

• Madalyn Stiles, Wapakoneta

• Patrick VanMeter, Lima