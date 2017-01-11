Amy Eddings: Grandma’s still right: go outside, let stink blow off ya

Because the weather was warm, and it wasn’t sleeting or snowing or gusting great exhales of January air, I decided to go sit in my sit spot.

My sit spot is a little place I’ve set aside for myself in the grassy alley that runs along our backyard’s property line. It’s a bale of hay I’ve set up behind our garage. Sitting on it, I face the wall of a storage shed of the furniture company behind us. To the right is a bush I call the bird bush, for the number of sparrows that dart in and out of it. To the left, there’s a row of tall juniper bushes and a white gate at the north end of the alley.

The last time I was at my sit spot was Dec. 5.

“Cloudy, wet snow on the ground,” I wrote. “Currently 35 degrees heading to a high of 40 degrees. Winds WSW 6 mph. I was comfy sitting out today, wore many layers.”

After that chilly Monday, though, I lost my nerve. The weather had dipped below freezing. I got up many mornings, still glowy warm from sleep, squinted in the dark at the thermometer on the back porch, and thought, “Hell will have to freeze over for me to go, and it looks like it’s going to.”

But what I gained in comfort and convenience, I lost in calm, and inspiration. And with every nerve on fire with something always needing to have been done yesterday, I have noticed.

I need my sit spot.

What is a sit spot? It’s a place outdoors that you can visit every day. Your front porch doesn’t count. It’s preferably far enough away from your house that it requires some intention on your part to visit it, yet close enough that it’s convenient and safe to get to.

More than that, though, a sit spot is an awareness practice developed by R. Michael Trotta. He’s got a workbook, “Sit Spot and the Art of Inner Tracking,” that encourages people to sit at their spot, the same one, for 15 to 20 minutes a day for 30 days and write down what they observed, externally and internally.

Trotta is many things — an elementary and special-education teacher, a storyteller, a woodcarver, a nature-based life coach and a survival skills expert.

I know him who used the outdoors to transform the life of a friend’s then-teenage son, who was having trouble in school. Trotta took the boy camping. He taught him how to start a fire without matches, how to spot and interpret animal tracks, and how to bow hunt. In the process, through the wisdom of the woods, the boy developed a new love of learning that propelled him through middle school, high school and college.

Trotta’s Sagefire Institute in Connecticut can seem, from the American heartland, to be a gussied-up East Coast version of any rural kid’s upbringing. And there’s a bit of truth in that.

There’s also truth in the fact that a majority of our kids are less inclined to go outside and poke at gopher holes with a stick or skip stones on a pond than they are to play with their Xboxes or binge-watch “Game of Thrones.”

In one generation, we’ve changed so much. When I was bored, my mom would order me to go outside and play. When she was little, her mom, my grammy, would tell her and my Aunt Jan to “go outside and let the stink blow off ya!”

Her advice still holds up today, because there’s nothing stinkier than my mind when it’s cluttered with to-dos.

Trotta’s sit spot challenge is based on the belief that we should never lose our relationship with the outdoors, the one we intuitively cultivated as kids. I still have an intense memory of lying under a sapling tree near the playground on my first day of school and watching the passing clouds above. I still remember how calm this made me.

I still get this calm feeling when I’m intentionally outdoors, and not just passing through on my way to the house or car. My sit spot has taught me, too, that I still want to know why the sky’s blue and what the name of that bug on my sleeve is and how the squirrels survive when it’s so cold.

If the squirrels can thrive in the cold, so can I. Even for 20 minutes. Watching them today, bouncing around repairing a nest, a nest I couldn’t see last summer through the foliage, reminded me of that. And the peace and connectedness I felt after my sit today reaffirmed how good it feels to sit and watch the world go by.

Just because we’re older doesn’t mean we still shouldn’t be ordered to go outside and let the stink blow off us.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Eddings-Amycmyk-1.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.