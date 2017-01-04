Rhodes State College to host free manufacturing training

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium will offer its Basic Manufacturing Pathway class Monday through Jan. 27 at Rhodes State College in Lima. The 40-hour class will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

This class offers hands-on training in integrated systems troubleshooting, quality, continuous improvement, basic math and measurement, and safety. The course covers workplace or “soft” skills in areas such as communication and teamwork. The course also includes resume writing and financial aid application for students pursuing additional training.

Those interested in attending the class may register by calling 419-995-8353. Registration must be completed by Friday.