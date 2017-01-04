Rhodes State project is a go

LIMA — Lima City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a contract with Rhodes State College to assist in plans for the Center of Health Science Education and Innovation in Town Square, opening the door for the project to begin in as little as 60 days.

The deal includes provisions where the city will contribute $3 million from hotel and motel tax receipts over a multiyear period to assist in development costs for the new campus, as well as assisting with demolition of existing buildings on the planned site. The new science structure will take up the majority of the southeast quadrant of Town Square.

“If the details can be worked out with the contract quickly, we are prepared to begin demolition in 60 days,” Lima Mayor David Berger said.

Rhodes State President Debra McCurdy said the campus is ready to get started.

“We are very pleased to arrive at this point,” McCurdy said. “We had some hesitancy on some small issues.”

McCurdy said the new structure will certainly house “the sciences, but we haven’t identified exactly what that will be yet.” Rhodes State said the initial reported estimate of the project is $20 million.

Berger earlier stated that the holdup on the project had been due to issues with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office while reviewing the request to go forward with the project.

The 70,000-square-foot building will be located at Main and Market streets, across from the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. The building will likely serve 800 to 1,000 students in programs such as nursing and allied health, as well as those taking general education classes.

Officials from the city and the college have said the project will have a strong economic impact on downtown while helping improve “the look” with many of the current buildings in need of repair. McCurdy said the centralized location will also help improve partnerships with local health organizations such as St. Rita’s Medical Center and Lima Memorial Health System.

The project is slated for a late 2017 completion.

