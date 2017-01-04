The Met to add 70 seats, new menu items

LIMA — The Met restaurant and bar is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that will create additional space for a new dining room, a refinished bar, and a larger kitchen to accommodate a wider variety of menu items.

Renovations began Monday at The Met, which is located at 306 N. Main St. in downtown Lima. The restaurant-bar is now closed, as construction crews prepare for a grand reopening in February.

When it reopens, The Met will have the capacity to accommodate 70 additional patrons in its new dining room. To ensure its cooks are able to handle the added seating, the restaurant-bar is doubling the size of the kitchen and tripling the number of cooking surfaces.

“We only had six burners and two ovens, so on a busy Friday night when we have 300 patrons, our staff has done yeoman’s work of getting food out and decreasing ticket times,” said The Met owner Robert Nelson. “We needed to expand so that we can pump out the same great food people are accustomed to, but also serve people a little bit quicker.”

The newly renovated kitchen will include a deep fryer, which is a first for The Met. Nelson said the decision to add fried foods to the menu was based on a desire to make the restaurant-bar “a place for everybody.”

“We want to make it approachable for everyone,” he said. “Getting a fryer is going to help us do that.”

Nelson said the fried foods introduced initially will mainly be side dishes such as french fries, vegetables and chips, though he is open to adding fried entrees.

“We’re not going to have a huge fried menu, but we may be adding another chicken dish or some other dishes as we move forward,” he said, adding that his staff has been experimenting with homemade fried foods for more than a year.

“One thing you will not see is us dumping in bags of frozen foods that come off a truck. It will all be homemade with our own batter.”

In all, Nelson said the renovation will cut down on customer wait times, add a wider variety of bar and menu options, and create an atmosphere that accommodates all types of people.

“When we reopen, you will truly see that The Met has something for everybody,” he said.

The bar will likely reopen this month, Nelson said, and construction should be completed by the end of January. He expects a grand reopening celebration to take place in mid-February.

“We’re hoping to have everything up-and-running by Valentine’s Day,” he said.

Check facebook.com/themet306 for updates on the renovation process.

The Met new kitchen expansion under construction. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_The-Met_03co.jpg The Met new kitchen expansion under construction. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News The Met in downtown is expanding. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_The_Met_01co.jpg The Met in downtown is expanding. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

