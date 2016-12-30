Van Wert man in critical condition after rollover crash on U.S. 30

DELPHOS — A Van Wert man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash trapped him and his passenger in his vehicle Thursday.

At 6:16 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of the crash, which took place on U.S. Route 30 near Buettner Road. Nathan A. Dunn, 34, of Van Wert, was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan east when his vehicle went through the median, crossing both westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 before striking a right-of-way fence and then a large ditch. The minivan then overturned, trapping both Dunn and his passenger, Elmeco Crisp, 40, of Van Wert, inside the vehicle.

Delphos Fire and Rescue was able to free both Dunn and Crisp by non-mechanical means before transporting them to St. Rita’s Medical Center. Crisp was treated and released from the emergency department, while Dunn remains hospitalized in cricital condition.

Neither Dunn nor Crisp were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Dunn was cited for failure to control, driving under suspension and not wearing a seat belt, while Crisp was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.