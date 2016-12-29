Faber looks back with pride at time in Senate

CELINA — As Sen. Keith Faber, R-Celina, prepares to conclude his time in the Ohio Senate, transitioning from the 12th Senate District to the 84th House District next year, he looked back on his nearly 10 years in the Senate with pride.

“Overall, looking back, I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done in the last four years,” he said. “We started having to right the ship of state from a situation where we were hugely overspending, taxes were too high and higher education was out of control. Fast forward, and we’ve reduced more than $5 billion in taxes, we’ve reduced higher education costs across the board at state institutions by an average of 11.7 percent, we have reduced new regulatory filings by nearly 50 percent, we have continued to promote efficiency and accountability in state government, and all things considered, I’d say these last four years was pretty successful.”

Faber also said that in his time as Senate president, he worked to foster a consensus-first mentality when it comes to bringing bills to the floor, rather than a strong-president system where no bills he did not approve of got a vote.

“I think I’m the first president in anyone’s memory that voted no on bills we brought to the floor, not once, but on four separate occasions,” he said. “Traditionally, bills that the president is not for never see the light of day. With this approach, there were occasions when members of our caucus supported something I didn’t agree with, and we let the majority rule and I voted no.”

Overall, Faber said he believes that he accomplished in general what he set out to do when he first joined the Senate, believing that he has left the institution better than when he joined it.

“I’ve always been against more taxes and bigger government, and I’ve wanted to promote regulatory reform and serve my constituents, and certainly, if I have a legacy, that would be the legacy I’d leave behind,” he said.

By Craig Kelly

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

