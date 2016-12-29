Authorities arrest man suspected in Lima convenience store robberies

LIMA — Authorities arrested a man who later confessed to robbing several local convenience stores at knifepoint.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cortez O. Fuqua, 28, formerly of Lima, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday, according to Det. Steve Stechschulte, of the Lima Police Department.

Fuqua had been identified in the surveillance video of the latest robbery of the Brookside Drive-Thru, on Cable Road, just a few hours before he was arrested by Allen County deputies.

The Lima Police Department interviewed Fuqua, who confessed to several area robberies, including three inside Lima and one in Perry Township.

Fuqua is held in the Allen County Jail on one count of aggravated robbery, awaiting his arraignment at 2 p.m. today in Lima Municipal Court.

Detectives are investigating the cases and hope to locate a couple additional people of interest in the robberies. Stechschulte declined to disclose their names at this time.

