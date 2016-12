LAFAYETTE — The Allen County Engineer’s Office said a portion of Napoleon Road just west of Lafayette, between Rumbaugh and Swaney Roads, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for a tree removal.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the roadway, according to the engineer’s office.

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

