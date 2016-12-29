Officials: Youths charged in Dayton arson too young for jail

DAYTON — A southwest Ohio county juvenile court has ruled that three youths charged with setting fire to a Dayton dollar store on Christmas Eve are too young to be jailed.

The Dayton Daily News reports Montgomery County Juvenile Courts Administrator James Cole called the case a “rare situation” for the court.

Two of the suspects are just 10 years old. The other boy is 11. They have all been placed under 24-hour electronic home monitoring ahead of a juvenile court hearing next month.

The boys have been charged with felony aggravated arson for igniting a blaze that caused $250,000 in damage to the Dollar Tree store on Wayne Avenue. No one was injured in the fire.

Cole says options for punishing child offenders under the age of 12 are limited.

