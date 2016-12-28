Screening for short horror film at Encore

LIMA — Silver Fox Productions and Amil Tellers are hosting a screening of the new community-made short horror film, “Down the Stairs” at Encore Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The screening is open to cast, crew, friends, family and moviegoers in the local community, and lasts for about 30 minutes. Lima resident Linda Gabriele is the writer, director and producer.

Gabriele’s name will be familiar in the area as she has acted in plays in community theater. She actually wrote plays produced by Playfair years ago at the Civic Center.

“I never really did too much with film. I went to a horror convention, and I was just there to see the band that was headlining the weekend. I just fell in love with everybody and their enthusiasm and the horror genre. I went home and knocked out this script pretty quickly, actually. But I was just so jazzed about it,” Gabriele said.

While the horror genre has a big following, Gabriele’s budget for the film was such that she wrote more on the psychological rather than gore. In the movie, Clayton Carver is having trouble communicating with his young daughter Maddy. Rendered mute by a horrific trauma, Maddy has difficulty expressing herself. Frustrated to the brink, Carver handles the situation the only way he knows how and reality begins to spiral out of control.

“I guess I wanted to do something more psychological than gore. One, we couldn’t afford any gore, and two it is more psychological, nature versus nurture. You usually see horror movies where someone is just sad. This is more the genesis of how that happened to someone mentally. It was kind of how somebody evolved and what made them snap. So the question to me is nature versus nurture or do they work in tandem to kind of create somebody,” Gabriele said.

The film was shot in Delphos, Van Wert and Lafayette. Cinematography was conducted by Findlay resident Greg Kraus of Ultimedia Production Group. The film features local talent including Jonathan Hodges, Christopher Butturff, Kimmy Warnecke, Debbie Briggs and Jeff Kerr. The young girl who plays Maddy is Audrey Stith, from Cincinnati.

“Audrey Stith is 12 years old. That little girl is amazing. She just came to auditions and I was blown away. I was blown away every day on the set. This was her first movie. She’s done a lot of theater, as a matter of fact she’s rehearsing for “The Music Man” down in Cincinnati, she lives down there. They would commute up here to shoot. She brought it every day. That kid’s going to be a star,” Gabriele said.

Gabriele’s foray into directing and producing was a natural progression from her days acting in plays and writing plays.

“I think this is a progression. Somewhat different, of course. I’ve been an actress and director in theater. I did have to learn when to say action and things like that,” Gabriele said.

While directing plays can be hard work, writing and directing short films has other obstacles to overcome.

“It was difficult, it was fun and difficult. I think the most difficult thing for anyone that’s creative is trying to raise the funds, because that’s not how we’re wired. So that part has been hard for me. I have an education in public relations and that kind of thing but asking folks for money and asking them to put their faith in us was hard for me, and I’m just so overwhelmed with the support that we got,” Gabriele said. “That part was really hard. Everything from making sure that people were fed and taken care of and safety issues. We had to do everything. I tried to, I guess, study up if you will, I looked into it to find out how to have a successful indie film, and what you needed to think about. It has been different and there are different needs and it has been difficult, but it’s been great fun.”

Gabriele has submitted the short film to five film festivals for professional consideration and review.

“We have submitted it to five different film festivals for next year and we have a list of about five more that we’re going to submit it to. We are really hopeful. It’s just a short, but we’re hopeful,” Gabriele said. “Earliest one that we will know is Jan. 1, then another one Feb. 1, then April, all the way down to September, so all of next year will be active for us, hopefully active for us.”

Thursday’s showing is the first for the film, but Gabriele is not ruling out other showings in the area.

“We would like to if there is interest for the community at large. If there is interest, absolutely,” Gabriele said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Screening of Down the Stairs WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today WHERE: Encore Theatre, 991 North Shore Drive, Lima ADMISSION: Free. Donations accepted.

