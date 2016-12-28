Percussion instructor at Wapakoneta schools charged with 34 counts of sexual battery

WAPAKONETA — A 27-year-old man who had served as a percussion instructor at Wapakoneta schools was arrested Wednesday on 34 counts of sexual battery.

Broc Jason Hottle, of Wapakoneta, is facing dozens of sexual battery charges that date back to 2012 and 2013. The charges span from August 2012 to October 2013.

Hottle is described as a “school person of authority” on the Auglaize County Sheriff’s website. A 2015 letter from Wapakoneta Band Director Steven Wimmers to the Wapakoneta City Schools Board of Education further confirms that Hottle worked with students at the school.

The letter states that Hottle, a graduate of Wapakoneta High School, had been the percussion instructor for the marching band since 2008. He had also worked with the district’s indoor drumline since 2009.

It is unclear if Hottle was fully employed by the district, or if he was still working as a percussion instructor until the time of his arrest. It is also unknown if the sexual battery charges were directed toward students at Wapakoneta schools.

Calls to Wapakoneta City Schools Superintendent Keith Horner and Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon were not immediately returned Wednesday.

