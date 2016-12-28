Celina child dies of injuries after being struck by car

CELINA — A 6-year-old child who was struck by a car Dec. 20 has since died, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

Christopher G. Frey Jr., of Celina, was struck by a car at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 20 while crossing state Route 219 near Montezuma after going to a local store and walking home with another adult. He had been taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Frey succumbed to his injuries at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Driving the vehicle was Shane P. LeCompt, 46, of Celina. He was not injured and cooperated fully with the investigation, according to Grey.