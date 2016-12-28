Wapakoneta man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

WAPAKONETA — A 53-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday after threatening to take his own life in a public park, the Wapakoneta Police Department reported.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wapakoneta police officers responded to Veterans Park in reference to a man threatening suicide. Officers located Scot A. Jones, of Wapakoneta, inside his vehicle at the park. When Jones exited the vehicle, officers discovered he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his stomach.

Jones was taken to Lima Memorial Health System by Wapakoneta Fire/EMS. No one else was injured, according to Police Department officials.