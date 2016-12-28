Dropbox installed at courthouse for real estate tax payments

LIMA — The Allen County Treasurer’s Office reminds residents the due date for paying their 2016 real estate taxes is Feb. 10.

The office has also made it easier for people to make those payments, according to Treasurer Rachael Gilroy. The office has installed a secure dropbox beside the main courthouse entrance on North Main Street, allowing those paying their taxes or sewer bills the chance to drop off a payment after hours. Payments will be applied the day they are dropped off, Gilroy said, meaning payments made after office hours the day the bill is due will not be considered late.

Gilroy emphasized that cash payments are not to be left in the dropbox, with checks or money orders along with a way to identify the corresponding property considered acceptable forms of payment.

For information, contact Gilroy’s office at 419-223-8515.