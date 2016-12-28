Vehicle title offices installing new processing system

OTTAWA — Anyone looking to obtain a vehicle title will have to wait starting late Thursday as the Ohio Department of Public Safety begins a conversion process to bring a new automated title processing system online, with the system expected to be fully functioning by the time offices open Tuesday after the holiday break.

Title offices across the state use a system that has been in place for 16 years, “and has served us well,” according to ODPS Communications Director Kristen Castle. “However, the new system represents a significant upgrade in terms of new software, hardware and system architecture.”

Creating this new system, the third computer-based system used in the state, was designed with both title clerks and the public in mind, according to Castle.

“We had our programmers working side-by-side with the title clerks as we were developing, testing and modifying the system, which was an integral part of this upgrade and we are extremely proud of the resulting product,” she said. “The upgrade will allow for faster processing and overall improved customer experience.”

The conversion to this web-based system will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Putnam County Clerk of Courts Teresa Lammers, who is appreciative of the fact that this system will allow information to be better backed up in Columbus.

“For smaller counties like ours, although the state has always been cooperative with [technology] issues, it does take off a bit of the burden, knowing that everything is backed up,” she said. “The system is centralized in Columbus.”

Lammers also said those wishing to obtain titles can still bring their information to her office, where the paperwork will be placed in a queue to be filed as soon as the system is online and the office reopens on Tuesday. Offices will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year holiday.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

