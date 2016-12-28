Education Roundup

Lourdes University awards academic scholarships

SYLVANIA — Lourdes University in Sylvania has awarded its scholarships for the 2016-17 academic year. These academic renewable scholarships provide each student up to the following amount over four years in tuition assistance:

Presidential Scholarship: $32,000

Deans Scholarship: $20,000

Faculty Scholarship: $10,000

Kaitlynn E. King, of Bluffton, received the Lourdes Presidential Scholarship. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in social work.

Katelyn R. Hoeffel, of Defiance, received the Lourdes Presidential Scholarship. She is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Spencer C. Stubbs, of Lima, received the Lourdes Presidential Scholarship and is currently pursing a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Kendra Duling, of Ottawa, received the Lourdes Deans Scholarship. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in early childhood education.

Kelsey A. Beck, of Paulding, received the Lourdes Presidential Scholarship. Beck is working towards a bachelor of science degree in biology.

Matthew Jutte, of St. Marys, received the Lourdes Deans Scholarship and is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Evan L. Pugh, of Venedocia, received the Lourdes Presidential Scholarship and is currently pursing a bachelor of science degree in marketing.

Area students perform at University of Findlay Christmas program

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performed “It’s All About that Claus.” The performance featured local students: Evan Mader, of St. Marys; Caralee Stover, of Ada; Savannah Ferkins, of Dola; and Monica Winhover, of Convoy.

Local student named to Graceland University Honors List

LAMONI, Iowa — Vanessa Deitsch, of Lima, has been named to the Honors List at Graceland University, in Lamoni, Iowa.

Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.

University of Findlay holds fall instrumental recital

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay participated in a fall instrumental recital. Local students included: Evan Bader, of St. Marys, performed on the euphonium; Caralee Stover, of Ada, performed on the flute; and Monica Winhover, of Convoy, performed on the snare drum.

Miami University students spent summer studying abroad

OXFORD — Miami University students spent the summer of 2016 semester studying abroad. Local students included: Austin Buettner, of Elida, who studied in Germany and Sophia Marcum, of Bluffton, who studied in Ireland.

Schramm performs in strings recital at the University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Megan Schramm, of Lima, performed in a strings recital at the University of Findlay. She performed on the violin.

Van Wert native on Dean’s List at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taite McKinney, of Van Wert, qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

UNOH makes most affordable list

LIMA — College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, has published its 2016 ranking for the most affordable online bachelor’s in business administration. Online education is expanding dramatically in recent years and the most popular degree for online students is business administration.

The University of Northwestern Ohio, in Lima, has been named to this list.

For the complete listing, visit http://j.mp/2iiFThX.